Multidisciplinary artist Stuart Bigley will exhibit paintings, drawings, photographs and photomontages at the Lace Mill in Kingston from August 6 to 28. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, August 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.

This exhibition will consist of two distinct bodies of work: abstract paintings and variations on drawing and photography. The abstract paintings are all from an ongoing series titled “Siblings,” named for the process by which they are made. They are groupings of two or three paintings that are created at the same time, using the same palette of colors. The completed works definitely have a family resemblance.

The rest of the show will contain combinations of drawing, photography and digital manipulation. The mixed-media photomontages are a compilation of drawings and photos merged and manipulated digitally. There will also be a variety of photographs – some hand-colored, some black-and-white – and possibility some panoramic distortions and portraits. The human figure is referenced in all these images.

Bigley is a New Paltz-based artist who has been making and showing his artwork for over 50 years. During this time, he also co-founded and was executive director of the Unison Arts Center.

The Lace Mill Main Gallery is located at 165 Cornell Street in Kingston. For additional information, visit www.thelacemill.com.