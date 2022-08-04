The Gardiner Library presents Trash Bata, a dance theater performance by Bárbara Martinez, on Sunday August 7 from 11 a.m. to noon for all ages.

Trash Bata is a one-woman dance theater production that uses the language of flamenco to speak to the problem of plastics in our environment. The bata de cola is a long-train skirt traditionally used by the female flamenco dancer in Spanish dance. In this piece, instead of the usual skirt made from lively ruffles, bright colors or polka dots, a bata made from trash follows the dancer with every movement.

Martínez has an extensive performance career. She has spent a lifetime crafting her performance skills as a dancer and vocal artist, specializing in choreography, composition and musical arrangements.

Registration is not required. For additional information, visit www.gardinerlibrary.org. The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike.

