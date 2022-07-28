Flying Cat Music presents The End of America (TEOA) in concert at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) Saturday, July 30 at Phoenicia United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street, Phoenicia.

TEOA delivers a unique blend of folk, rock, and Americana. They will be showcasing dynamic, thoughtful songwriting, a knack for connecting with audiences, and, of course, their breathtaking harmonies. For this performance, they’ll be joined by cellist Katie Weissman, who band member Brendon Thomas praises for adding “a whole new layer of emotion to the songs.”In 2016, TEOA were voted Best New Artist at the Philadelphia Folk Festival, and in 2017, TEOA won the “Best Emerging Artist” award at the renowned Falcon Ridge Folk Fest. They have also performed on NPR’s prestigious “Tiny Desk Concert” series. Their latest album, Night is Alive, has garnered rave reviews and has been ranked by No Depression magazine as Best Alt Country in their “Best of Everything” list.

Admission is $20 (cash only) at the door or $18 advance (until 3 p.m. the day of the show.) For tickets of for more information, see https://flyingcatmusic.org/next-show.

Proof of Covid vaccination is required and attendees must stay masked except in designated eating areas.

For more about The End of America, see: http://www.theendofamericamusic.com/about

For more information on the 2022 Flying Cat Music season, see https://flyingcatmusic.org/all-shows.