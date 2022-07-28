Robert Burke Warren kicks up his Real Life Revival: An Evening of Storytelling & Music, at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 31 at Upstate Films beautiful Orpheum Theater, 156 Main Street, Saugerties.

This seasonal edition of Real Life Revival offers the pleasure and excitement of sharing invigorating, restorative art in real time with neighbors and friends. After over two years of unprecedented screen time and isolation, this event brings back the communal in-the-room experience, with a focus on Hudson Valley artists.

This Real Life Revival features story slam champ, founder of NYC’s Beauty Bar, and proprietor of Catskill’s Sister Salvage, Deb Parker, three-time Moth winner and New Paltz restaurateur Seth Branitz, and Saugerties’ own Jennifer Mangione.

The music comes courtesy of singer-songwriter and co-writer of Off-Broadway/West End musical Murder Ballad, Juliana Nash, and rising Shandaken singer-songwriter Elwood.

Warren says it’s “A Catskills-centric cross between A Prairie Home Companion, The Moth, and Mountain Stage radio show.”

Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information see upstatefilms.org or call 845-876-2515.