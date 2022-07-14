By 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night anyone in Kingston with a clear view of the Catskills knew they were in for it.

The massive storm followed the usual pattern, building strength and wreaking havoc in relative obscurity behind this local province of the Appalachian mountains before bursting over the lowlands between it and the Hudson River.

And when it did, the heavens above were outraged, tossing thunderbolts which split the sky, revealing in the bright flashes the rotating thunderstorm in the darkness behind the storm front massed above the mountains.

Anyone caught out on the road in their car, listening to AM radio, heard the blasts of crunchy static that corresponded to each consecutive lightning strike and felt the car-shoving wind picking up. The storm was in a hurry.

“I lost power at 8:57 exactly,” said Robert Greenwood, resident of the Rondout. “I know because I had just got off the phone with my partner, Sarah. She works in Hudson. I called her because the clouds had opened up and hail was falling. Now when you see hail, that means tornado, if the sky is green or orange, you get cover. The way the wind was whipping at the trees, and with the hail, I guess I couldn’t really believe it…So I stayed outside to watch it all. Called Sarah so she could hear the hail. Then the power went out.”

Greenwood related his drive an hour later to the Rhinecliff Amtrak Station across the river to pick up Sarah. He drove slow with highbeams on and he described the tree limbs fallen into the street and the flashing lights of police vehicles patrolling Broadway, the workers still inside the gas stations and darkened storefronts. Even the traffic lights were out.

Across the bridge over in Rhinecliff near the train station, a Central Hudson truck had pulled up to deal with a power transmission line, and police had blocked off the road with slow burning flares of strontium nitrate, the same metal fuel which turns fireworks red.

“I always park by the river,” said Greenwood. “Stairs go up and over the tracks and down again to the platform. I stood out there watching the tail end of the storm. Watching the lightning, which was so far away or so high up you couldn’t hear it. Looking across the river to Kingston, that neighborhood above the Hudson [Ponckhockie] was pitch black.”

The streetlamps inert, all the electricity gone out of them, the neighborhood in the hills above the Rondout Creek lay covered in darkness. By midnight, a gentle rain was all that remained to fall.

By 7:38 the next morning Mayor Noble had declared a state of emergency which restricted all unnecessary travel throughout the city with an emphasis placed on uptown.

“Last night, our Fire Department, Police Department and DPW responded to hundreds of calls for service and I want to thank all of our staff for working throughout the night,” said Mayor Noble. “Much of the clean-up is dependent on Central Hudson clearing power lines and so clean-up from this storm will take some time. Central Hudson has not yet provided power restoration times but we will share any information that we are provided.”

A press release from the Mayor’s office explained that Central Hudson is reporting approximately 5,500 customers in Kingston still without power. This includes a variety of traffic signals. Driving in and around Kingston is extremely difficult or impossible in many areas due to downed trees and power lines.

All Kingston Parks and Recreation Summer Programs and facilities are closed Thursday. Offices are open. The Department of Public Works will have trash and recycling collection.