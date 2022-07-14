The world premiere production of Safe Home, by Tom Hanks and James Glossman, will take place on July 15 through August 7 at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville. Curtain times are Thursday evening at 8 p.m., Friday evening at 8 p.m., Saturday matinée at 2 p.m. (first Saturday of each run only), Saturday evening at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinée at 2 p.m. The play is based on three short stories written by Hanks and is the centerpiece of Shadowland’s 37th season.

In Safe Home, audiences will meet Bert Allenberry: a smart man; many say a genius. His inventions have changed the world. He has everything a man — a very rich man — is supposed to have, need or want, except for time. So now Bert is about to dive headlong through a door into other people’s lives in other people’s places, in a time-bending odyssey to find his way safe home.

About the upcoming production, Tom Hanks said, “Shadowland Stages is the ideal venue for Safe Home: a safe home for a new play. The possibility to come back to the theater, to the fine hands of the ensemble, is fresh, thrilling and due!” The cast welcomed Hanks to rehearsal on the Main Stage at Shadowland Stages on Friday, July 1. The members of this ensemble include Timothy Busfield, Eilis Cahill, Leyu Girma, Paul Murphy, James Riordan, Nikkole Salter and Angeline Rose Troy.

Shadowland is located at 157 Canal Street in Ellenville. Tickets cost $39 and $42. To purchase, visit https://shadowlandstages.easy-ware-ticketing.com or call the box office at (845) 647-5511.