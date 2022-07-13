This year, the Saugerties Artists’ Studio Tour celebrates its 20th anniversary. On July 15 from 7 to 9 p.m., a new exhibit featuring the works of Saugerties artists will open at the Dutch Barn Art & Heritage Gallery, located on the grounds of the Saugerties Historical Society at 119 Main Street.

This diverse group show offers a contemporary, kaleidoscopic glimpse into the world of artistic expression, in contrast to its setting in a 1750s reconstructed Dutch barn. You will see classical styles as well as contemporary, from realistic to abstract works of art. The barn gives artists an opportunity to “go big,” displaying large works on canvas, moderately sized sculptures, furniture and pottery. Not to be overlooked, well-lit museum panels will support 2-D and smaller 3-D work with selections in a wide range of media: painting, collage, mixed media, weaving, printmaking and photography.

The Woodstock Eats food truck will provide light fare at moderate prices, and there will be free beverages courtesy of the artists. New this year, the Saugerties Woodwind Quintet will be there to add to the festivities with their brand of acoustic classical music.

Artists represented in this show who will also be opening their studios during the Artists Studio Tour weekend on August 13 and14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. are Isaac Abrams, Tara Bach, Kristin Barton, Ana Bergen, Barbara Bravo, Michael Ciccone, Shelley Davis, Ruth Edwy, Joan Folliott, Josepha Gutelius, Jennifer Hicks, Marsha Kaufman-Rubinstein, Kay Kenny, Alex Kveton, Yvette Lewis, Justine Love, Ulf Loven, Brian Lynch, Molly Mackaman, Iain Machell, Marjorie Magid, Kate Mitchell, Charley Mitcherson, Meredith Morabito, Lucretia Moroni, Hugh Morris, Michael Nelson, Gus Pedersen, Ellen Perantoni, Tracy Phillips, Yvonne Rojas-Cowan, Marc Scheff, Pure See, Robert Sherman, Viorica Stan, Raymond J. Steiner, Robert Troxell, Lorrie and Michael Wardell of Wardell Pottery & Metalwork and Serena Wehr.

For additional information about the tour and its artists, visit www.saugertiesarttour.org. There is no charge to attend the opening reception and the Open Studio Tour is a free event; registration is not required. Gallery hours July 16 through 31 are on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.