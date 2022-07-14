Water, and the need to find enough to deal with the growth in demand for it, is a frequent subject at meetings of the Saugerties Village Board.

At the board’s meeting on July 5, Mary McNamarra said she had discussed water resources with Town of Saugerties Supervisor Fred Costello, and the question of a task force to look into water sources was discussed, she said. Mayor Bill Murphy said he had also spoken to Costello about water resources, but he doesn’t see a reason for a joint board or authority to oversee water resources. “I don’t see the point of it. The village owns the water, the village owns the system. I don’t see why we need a town and village board,” Murphy said. “The town is a customer.”

Trustee Vincent Buono suggested that working together offered the possibility of sharing ideas and could help with getting grants. The committee would not have the power to make decisions, but it could offer suggestions. Murphy reiterated that the town is a customer for village water; “Why should a customer be part of our committee?” he asked. The point is just to communicate between the town and village, Buono maintained.