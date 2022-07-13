Jazzstock presents Bill Ware & the Upstate All Stars on Thursday, July 14 at 8 p.m. at the Senate Garage, located at 4 North Front Street in Kingston. The lineup of musicians includes Bill Ware (vibes), Matt King (piano), John Menegon (bass), Jeff Siegel (drums) and special guest Teri Roiger (vocals).

Vibraphonist, composer, bassist and producer Ware studied at Montclair State University and the Harlem Jazzmobile Workshop with Barry Harris. He was an innovator of the burgeoning acid jazz scene as an original member of Groove Collective, the band dominating the Giant Steps scene in New York City. While with Groove Collective, he was “discovered” by renowned producer Gary Katz, who introduced Ware to Steely Dan. From 1993 to ‘95, Ware toured with the Dan for its first live dates in a generation, recording the album Alive in America along the way.

Beyond performance, Ware has made important inroads as a composer in both contemporary classical music and film scoring. He orchestrated the Deborah Harry Jazz Passengers songbook for performances with orchestra and has also composed three classical symphonies, multiple concerti, numerous soundtracks and other works.

Tickets cost $25 and are available at Jazzstock.com and Rhino Records at 6 North Front Street in Kingston.