A Roaring 20s Party on state historic site Wilderstein’s south lawn overlooking the Hudson River in Rhinebeck was held on Saturday evening, July 9. The annual benefit fundraiser featured food and libations, a silent auction, house tours, music and even a costume contest.

Built in 1852 and enlarged in 1888 into a Queen Anne style mansion, Wilderstein was the home of three generations of the Suckley family. The last resident of Wilderstein was Margaret (Daisy) Suckley, a distant cousin and confidante of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Daisy died at Wilderstein in 1991, in her 100th year.

The house is open for tours and there are numerous walking paths to enjoy. For further information, go to www.wilderstein.org.