Homemade Polish food was king at the Immaculate Conception Church’s annual bazaar last Friday and Saturday, July 8-9 on Delaware Avenue in Kingston. Specialties like pierogies, cabbage rolls, kielbasa and fried dough were available, along with hamburgers, various desserts and cold drinks. Parishioners volunteered to make and serve the food and take charge of children’s booths and raffles. A great time was had by all!