The Onteora School Board appointed David Wallis to fill the term of Laurie Osmond, who resigned in May.

Wallis, a parent of a middle school student, has served as managing director of Economic Hardship Reporting Project, an award-winning nonprofit newsroom. He previously was opinion editor of The Forward and deputy editor of The New York Observer. He has contributed to The New Yorker, The Washington Post and The New York Times.

That leaves one remaining seat vacant due to a counting error discovered at two polling places after the May 17 election, prompting a recount by the state commissioner of education.

Only four votes separate Leon Savage, who received 349 votes, and Kristy Taylor, who garnered 345. Whoever fills that seat will replace Bennet Ratcliff, who resigned when he was elected to the Woodstock Town Board.

Savage, however, has indicated he cannot serve if elected. State education law does not dictate the seat automatically goes to the candidate with the next highest number of votes, so the School Board will need appoint a trustee should Savage win and decline the seat.

At its July 5 meeting, the board elected Emily Sherry as president and Cindy Bishop vice president. Trustees-elect Sarah Hemingway Lynch and Meghann Reimondo took their oaths of office.