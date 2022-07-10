On Friday, July 8 at 7:15 p.m., Saugerties police arrested 26-year-old Masani A. Gordon of Overlook Estates in Glasco with the felony charge of Making Terroristic Threats.

According to police reports, Gordon was arrested following an investigation by Saugerties detectives into a threatening phone call that was placed to the office of Town Supervisor Fred Costello in June, in which Gordon allegedly threatened to shoot Saugerties police officers.

Gordon was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and sent to the Ulster County Jail without bail.