The Sawyer Motors Car Show will be held on Sunday, July 10 from 1 to 6 p.m. in Saugerties.

Main and Partition streets will be shut down to traffic and filled with over 500 cars that sure do bring back the memories. The car shows have drawn as many as 10,000 people in past years.

Non-stop live entertainment and a cause that hit home for all of us, brought over 10,000 people to Saugerties last year. Spectator admission is always free to the public. Fees range from $25 to $100 per vehicle, and all proceeds get donated to a local charitable cause — a different one each year, said Bob Siracusano, the owner of Sawyer Motors and organizer of the show, now in its 18th year. All of the village shops and restaurants are open for business. Fifty trophies are awarded to the best of the best.

For further information, visit http://www.sawyermotorscarshow.com/.