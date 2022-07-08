It is with shock and grave disappointment learning that Roe v. Wade was overturned that I write. Whatever happened to the Spirit of the Law?

Our prisons are loaded with criminals. Just how many would have been avoided if a woman could have had the means to abort an unwanted pregnancy, rather than bringing a child into a dysfunctional family situation?

Our welfare system is stretched, with thousands upon thousands of immigrants into our country to produce more children. We barely feed one in six of our own. Homelessness is increasing everywhere. Fifty-six million abortions are performed worldwide every four years. Can you tell me how we can feed, house 56,000,000 more humans on this planet every four years, if not for abortions? Famine exists in India, Africa, Afghanistan now! It is predicted by historians we are not far from this plight. And Roe v. Wade reversed at these times? “For everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under the sun.” (Ecclesiastes 3:1-15)

Seventy-six percent of women in the world are raising children themselves. Do they want more kids? Of course not. Cost of care while they work? At $15,000 a year? I cry for all my sisters. Herbs, potions have existed since recorded times, used for abortions. Honestly, despite all of them, I don’t see a marked decrease of humans on the planet. Where is the Spirit of the Law?

This reversal is a crime. This overturned law will push thousands back to the burden of raising children alone, being on welfare, eating inferior food, living alone in deplorable circumstances, denied higher education. There is a pervasive dislike/hatred for women by men: 48,000 rapes yearly in India, 56,000 in South America, 15,000 here. This reversal has shown me that in the highest court of the land it exists. Where is compassion? Spirit of the Law?

Famed scientist Nikola Tesla claimed in the mid-1800s that women have a different mindset, that in the future it is they who will heal the lands/people. The Founder of the Baha’i faith asserted it is women who are spiritually inclined, women who promote, instill the values to develop sound, ethical children, women to be educated, not men.

In William E. Henley’s famous poem “Invictus,” the last two lines:

I am the master of my fate;

I am captain of my soul.

Women have a right to be captains of their souls, which this ruling has curtailed. Like millions, I am utterly disappointed and shocked at this reversal.

Joyce Benedict

Hyde Park

