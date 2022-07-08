Celebrate summer with the Kingston Food Co-Op’s summer party and get your bicycle checked over by volunteers from Bike-Friendly Kingston on Saturday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 718 Broadway (the Big Bubble laundromat parking lot). No advance registration is required, but you must sign in by 1:30 p.m. The event is free, but donations are welcome. Be sure to bring your bike when you come. You can also get bells, lights and bike helmets at the event.

For more information, contact YMCA bicycle educator Tom Polk at (845) 338-3810, extension 102, or tpolk@ymcaulster.org.