Good news for those Kingstonians with a yen to attend the city’s annual 4th of July fireworks display on Monday but who may not otherwise have access to a car, live too far from the Rondout Creek to walk or are simply riddled with angst from the crippling cost of gasoline.

Mayor Steve Noble and Ulster County Area Transit (UCAT) have cooked up a plan to run a free shuttle service on this patriotic holiday, starting at 5 p.m. on a continuous loop until 11:30 p.m.

Busses will bring residents from as far away as the Kingston Plaza, down Broadway to the waterfront area in the Strand and back again, making stops along the avenue at the Academy Green Park, the Andy Murphy Center, the Cornell Street parking lot near Tubby’s, and the Yosman Towers and dropping off at Garraghan Drive.

Residents of Ponckhockie haven’t been left out either, with a separate shuttle bus heading out to the Kingston Point Beach to pick up the willing and bring them to the sundown celebration.

The fireworks will be launched from a barge floating out on the Rondout, sometime after dark.

The sun will set at 8:53 p.m.

“We encourage folks to take advantage of the shuttle service,” said Mayor Noble, “as parking will be very limited in the Rondout area. We look forward to celebrating the Fourth, and wish everyone a safe and happy holiday.”

The firework display is sponsored by Ole Savannah and O’Connor & Partners.

UCAT has provided the shuttle service.