The Historical Society of Woodstock’s summer exhibit, “Bolt” — The Art and Times of Clarence W. Bolton, will open with a reception at 3 p.m. Saturday July 2. The exhibit will run through August 28 and will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The Woodstock Historical Society is at 20 Comeau Drive, Woodstock.

The exhibit, features a large selection of his paintings and lithographs from the Historical Society archives, as well as numerous photographs of Clarence Bolton and his life in Woodstock.

A young Clarence Bolton arrived in Woodstock in 1917 for a brief visit and stayed for the next 45 years. Once he came to Woodstock, he began to study painting with John Carlson. Later moved on to explore printmaking and became an accomplished lithographer, exhibiting his work all over the country.

Along the way, Bolt became an integral part of the Woodstock community. Among his many interesting ventures he ran a commercial printing business, established The Nook (which later became the Café Espresso), and wrote and published The Clatter. He met and married Louise Cashdollar and was welcomed into her large, extended family.

Admission to the exhibit is free. At this time, masks are recommended. For further information, call 845-679-2256 or email info@historicalsocietyofwoodstock.org.

Art Historian Bruce Weber will give a Gallery Talk on the exhibition of Clarence Bolton’s work on view at the Historical Society of Woodstock, at 3 p.m. Saturday August 13 at the Historical Society.