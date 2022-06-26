The Class of 2022 at Saugerties High School is graduating a number of outstanding scholars. The Saugerties Schools Retired Employees’ Association (SSREA) has presented awards of $600 each to two students for the furthering of their education.

Dreama Manganiello, one of the recipients, will be majoring in English Secondary Education at SUNY New Paltz. Manganiello’s wish is to shape future lives and affect others as she has been shaped by her teachers and mentors.

Madeliyn Jabs, the second recipient, will also continue her lifelong dream of being a teacher. She will be attending Pace University to study Adolescent English Education. During her high school years, Jabs has been a student of video production and media and has contributed to that program at Saugerties High School.

SSREA is open to all retirees who have served the district in varying capacities. The group’s goal is to remain visible and viable in the community. They meet regularly and have raised funds to donate to service groups that impact the youth of the community. Recently, SSREA members collected donation items for the Key Club backpack program.