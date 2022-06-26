Andy Kossover, partner in Kossover Law Offices of New Paltz, has been selected by the New York State Bar Association to co-chair the State Bar’s newly formed Task Force on the Modernization of Criminal Practice. Kossover’s co-chair is Catherine Christian, special assistant district attorney for External Affairs, New York County District Attorney’s Office.

Local members of the Task Force include Ulster County district attorney David Clegg, New Paltz Town justice James Bacon and Red Hook Town and Village justice Jonah Triebwasser.

The Task Force shall seek to modernize criminal law practice in the State of New York to improve safety, fairness, equality, access to justice and advance technological efficiency in the administration of criminal justice.