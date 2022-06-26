Camp Lightheart for children of breast cancer survivors will take place from August 7 to 10 at the Omega Institute in Rhinebeck.

This is a free sleepaway camp for children of breast cancer survivors or children ages 8 to 15 who have lost their mother to the disease. The camp provides a support group for them. They have fun, cook healthy food, hike and participate in sharing circles where they verbalize their fears for the first time. Attendees must be vaccinated.

For additional information, contact hopenemiroff@yahoo.com, breastcanceroptions.org or call (845) 339-4673.