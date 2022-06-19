Whether you are looking for a top-notch yoga class and are intrigued about what baby goats have to do with it, or you just want to play with baby goats — and sure, a yoga class sounds great — with Goat Yoga you can do both.

Victoria Balentine, the shepherdess, is a power-house of energy and talents. Besides being a yoga teacher, acupuncturist, and herbalist, she and her husband developed their beautiful organic homestead farm property in Shady, just outside of Woodstock, a few years ago. Along with Shakti yoga master, Linda Winnick, and a dozen bouncy baby goats, Victoria has created a unique and welcoming experience out-of-doors, under tents, mats laid-out, and a welcoming atmosphere for serious yogis and playful students alike. Hearts melt as the little creatures approach, nibble, prance, and nuzzle the humans in their curious positions. Snuggling a baby goat is good for the soul! Bringing you joy is Victoria’s goal.

To sign up for a class see: https://woodstockgoatyoga.com/