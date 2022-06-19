During a ceremony held in the New Paltz High School (NPHS) auditorium on June 8, family, friends and teammates looked on as 12 NPHS sports stars signed commitments to study and play at an array of colleges.

Gregory Warren, NPHS Director of Health, Physical Education, and Athletics, announced the names and accomplishments of each athlete as they approached the table to memorialize their intentions on paper, officially declaring their plans to play their respective sports at the collegiate level.

Warren later referred to the student-athletes as “standing out as both students and athletes” and acknowledged the hard work required of the senior athletes to balance their academic responsibilities, sports participation, families and other obligations.

The students recognized included: Peyton Curley, SUNY Brockport, Women’s Lacrosse; Alexandra Frenza, College of Staten Island, Softball; Zachery Halstead, Bluffton University, Football; Daniel Kniffen, Hartwick College, Men’s Soccer; Natalya Knoth, College of Staten Island, Softball; Fiona O’Hara, Southern Connecticut State University, Women’s Soccer; Bruce Oremus, Utica University, Men’s Soccer; Benjamin Pizzarello, Marywood University, Men’s Lacrosse; Jena Russo, SUNY Oswego, Women’s Basketball; Brady Saunders, Franklin and Marshall College, Men’s Swimming; Jacob Yasha Tamarchenko, SUNY New Paltz, Men’s Soccer; and Siri Walsh, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Women’s Track & Field.