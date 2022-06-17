Music in the Parks and Movies under the Stars will return in 2022. The City of Kingston’s popular outdoor summer entertainment series returns with events featuring established and emerging local performers. For two special events, the concerts will be paired with Movies under the Stars for a double-header of family entertainment. All events are free and open to the public.

• Saturday, July 9, Academy Green Park, 7 p.m.: jazz concert featuring the Sweet Spot; 8:30 p.m. Soul movie

• Saturday, July 23, T. R. Gallo Park, 7 to 8:30 p.m.: folk/country rock concert featuring Kurt Henry and Dog Knows

• Saturday, July 30, T. R. Gallo Park, 8:30 p.m.: History of the Rondout: Then and Now movie

• Friday, August 5, Dietz Stadium, 8:30 p.m.: Cool Runnings movie

• Friday, August 12, Hutton Park, 7 to 8:30 p.m.: Latin music concert featuring Alessandra with Laura González; 8:30 p.m.: Encanto movie

• Saturday, August 20, T. R. Gallo Park, 7 to 8:30 p.m.: Latin/funk concert featuring Ruperto Ifil’s New York Funk Alliance with Christine Spero, piano

“We are proud to offer such fun, lively programming in our beautiful parks this summer,” said Kingston mayor Steve Noble. “We hope everyone will grab a blanket and bring the whole family to these great music and movie nights. We also want to thank Radio Kingston for their support in helping us bring quality events to the community.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. In the case of bad weather, rain dates will be announced. More information is available at www.kingston-ny.gov/musicintheparks.