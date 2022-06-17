The Leviticus Fund presented its 2022 Cornerstone Award to Kingston-based not-for-profit RUPCO and its chief executive officer Kevin O’Connor in recognition of its strong leadership and service to Hudson Valley communities. “Kevin’s vision and creativity and RUPCO’s can-do approach are rooted in a deep respect for local voices,” said Greg Maher, executive director of the Leviticus Fund. “Their tremendous community-building achievements in Kingston and the region are a testament to their determination to listen and to work effectively on the ground.”

In November of 1981, RUPCO was formed as Ulster County’s Community Action Agency program as part of a statewide rollout of neighborhood and rural preservation programs. Through the years, it has expanded its geographical reach and breadth of services while staying true to its mission: to create homes, support people and improve communities.

Since 2017, the Leviticus Fund has made lending commitments of $6,130,000 to RUPCO, creating or preserving 148 affordable or supportive housing units, and helping people in Ulster and Orange Counties. Leviticus recently approved a $3.85 million predevelopment/acquisition loan for the purchase of the former Quality Inn on Route 28 the Town of Ulster for conversion to permanent and emergency affordable housing.

RUPCO will partner with Family of Woodstock, Inc. and Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan and Ulster to provide onsite supportive services for families and individuals. “No one in our community should go homeless, ever,” said O’Connor. “With Leviticus as a lending partner, we’re doing everything we can to assist our most vulnerable neighbors. It’s a great honor to receive the Cornerstone Award from Leviticus, and I’m pleased to share it with everyone at RUPCO.”