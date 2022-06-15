The Rondout Rowing Club conducted a Learn to Row class on Saturday, June 11 at Rondout Landing in Kingston. The club was formed in 1999 to bring the sport of rowing to the entire Kingston community. They emphasize it being a fun and friendly club for rowing together in the beauty of the Rondout Creek and Hudson River. Currently, they provide programs for all abilities — from novice to advanced rowers and they also sponsor the Kingston High School crew team.

How to Construct an Owl and the Pussycat like boat

A two-day course designed for families and/or friends to work as a team building a Carolina Skiff or Pram from start to finish was held at the Hudson River Maritime Museum at Rondout Landing. Lead Shipwright Wayne Ford led the course, teaching how to work together to successfully construct a small boat.