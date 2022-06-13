Whoever heard of two candidates running in two elections for two different districts on one day? County executives Pat Ryan of Ulster County and Marc Molinaro of Dutchess County will both be doing just that.

The election on June 28 will be twofold. It’ll be an election to fill the remaining of the terms created by the resignation of congress members Tom Reed and Antonio Delgado in the districts they had represented. Delgado’s district included all Ulster County. It will also be the occasion of primary contests under the newly redrawn map of the New York State congressional districts in the November 8 general election.

If that sounds complicated, it may be because it is.

To complicate things further, while competing against each other for now lieutenant governor Delgado’s seat in the old pre-redistricted 19th CD expiring at the end of this year they’ll both be simultaneously running against other people in the primaries within the redrawn 2022 boundaries. The combination of the two elections unto one day is highly unusual, perhaps unprecedented.

Ryan will be seeking to represent the new 18th CD, including mostly central and southern Ulster County, northern and central Dutchess County, and all of Orange County. Molinaro will be running in the new 19th CD, which includes Columbia County and northern Ulster, and then stretches westward as far as Tioga and Chenango counties.

The Ryan challenger

Ryan faces a primary opponent who garnered just enough petition signatures to compete for the Delgado seat on June 28. Though not widely known in the district, Aisha Mills of Newburgh compiled a considerable record in almost 20 years as a political operative in the nation’s capital.

At the age of 27, she became an executive director for the Congressional Black Caucus PAC. She worked for the progressive Center of American Progress, became a political consultant and then a radio personality for a Black radio network, was president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund & Institute. With her wife Danielle Moody, she started Moodie-Mills Strategies, a political strategy and social impact advisory firm. Moodie-Mills has given advice to a number of congress members and other political figures.

In 2019, Mills was a resident fellow at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School in Boston. “Aisha Moodie-Mills has led and won campaigns that build political power for people of color, LGBTQ people and women for close to 20 years,” that school wrote. “Most recently, she was a driving force behind 2017’s historic ‘Year of the Trans Candidate’ leading the effort that elected more transgender officials across the country than ever before.

“A nationally respected voice on Democratic politics and diversity, she appears regularly on MSNBC, and is the author of dozens of policy reports and cultural analyses on the intersection of race, class and sexuality. She also hosted a popular politics and pop culture podcast, Politini, with Danielle for several years.”

The possibility of spite

“History repeats itself,” Karl Marx once wrote. “First as tragedy, second as farce.” This deadly serious political campaign is not without its elements of farce.

Hector Rodriguez of New Paltz was one person to celebrate Mills’ candidacy. “Aisha Mills is on the ballot,” the former New Paltz county legislator wrote on social media. “Thank you to all who signed a petition. I think she’s going to [do] very well in Congress.”

Alex Wojcik, Village of New Paltz deputy mayor and longtime local Democratic organizer, emailed a message on Saturday about the Ryan-Mills contest. “Regarding Hector Rodriguez petitioning for Aisha Mills,” wrote Wojcik, “I would like to point out that Hector has a known track record of abusing power via sexual harassment, and county executive Pat Ryan was heroically outspoken in defense of the women Rodriguez had hurt over the years, so I truly believe Rodriguez petitioned for Mills out of spite and not in the spirit of lifting up a Black lesbian candidate.”

Former eight-term legislator Rodriguez had indeed recently carried petitions for Mills, copies of which staff from the Ryan camp helpfully provided. There’s enough of a history of bad blood between Rodriguez and Ryan that the possibility of spite between the parties should not be casually discarded.

In 2019, Ryan called Rodriguez “unfit for public service” after an investigation into allegations made against the New Paltz representative. The investigation found multiple occasions where Rodriguez, “used his official governmental position and title to gain access to and seek improper favors and considerations from women.”

Ryan urged the county legislature to condemn Rodriguez’s actions, and that December the legislature did censure him by an overwhelming vote.

Before he left, however, Rodriguez was one of the initiators of a local law to prevent county employees from holding other public office, a move many observers interpreted as directed against Dan Torres, a close Ryan aide. Ryan vetoed that measure.