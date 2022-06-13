The New Paltz Regatta returned to the Wallkill River on Sunday, June 12. Only four boats entered this year’s race, but event organizer Theresa Fall wasn’t discouraged. “We are looking at this year as our dress rehearsal for future Regatta’s,” she said following the race. “We got a lot of excited feedback today from the crowd, saying they plan to build for next year. It’s been three years and we definitely lost a little momentum with participants, but the energy and excitement was ever present today.”

After being paraded through the streets of downtown New Paltz, the boats were launched from the landing at Sojourner Truth Park on Water Street, with the ultimate goal of staying afloat long enough to pass beyond the Carmine Liberta Bridge.

The New Paltz Youth Program received trophies for Fastest, Best Built, Most Modern and Most Creative Regatta.

Circleville Middle School entered two boats and won for Most Dedicated, Most Collaborative, Most Dangerous, Titanic Award, and Best Teamwork.

Workshop Art Foundry was awarded trophies for Funniest, Gayest and Yummiest.

“We were excited to have newbies Workshop Art Foundry in Kingston,” said Fall. “They were pumped and excited to take part. And Circleville Middle School participated for its ninth year. We are always so grateful for them and we would love for the New Paltz School District to get involved.”

A much-loved sidebar of the Regatta returned this year for the first time since 2016: the Rubber Ducky Race! Formerly a fundraiser for Family, the event is now a project of the New Paltz Youth Center.

Festivities followed, including the awards ceremony, a bouncy house and live music at the Water Street Market. Kindie-rock favorites Ratboy, Jr. joined Yard Sale at the Market for the afterparty.