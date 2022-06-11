An enhanced version of last year’s photographic exhibit, “Signs of the Times,” has opened at The Friends of Historic Kingston gallery at the corner of Wall and Main streets in Kingston.

Especially for older Kingstonians, the Modjeska Sign Studios photographs of local signs from the 1920s to the 1970s constitutes a trip down Memory Lane. But new Kingstonians and visitors will also be amazed at how the city has changed – and not changed. A new video accompanies the exhibit, with the addition of about 40 new signs.

Carl Modjeska and Paul Modjeska have donated their collections to the Friends of Historic Kingston. A functional neon sign for Luigi’s Restaurant restored by Lite Brite Neon in Kingston is one of the focal points of the show.

Timely Signs of Kingston, the sponsor of the exhibit, has made the photographic enlargements and designed the many collages.

The gallery is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 to 4 through October. Admission is free. Donations are appreciated.