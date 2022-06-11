The New Paltz Middle School PTA is sponsoring this year’s New Paltz Ultimate Discount Card fundraiser through June 25. The discount cards are a way to support district students and local businesses, all while saving money.

This year’s cards cost $15 each and include 42 local restaurants, stores and services offering discounts you can use every day through June 10, 2023. With the purchase of three cards, receive a free soft-serve cone from Village Pizza, and with the purchase of five cards, a free slice of pizza from Rino’s Pizza. The cards can be viewed and purchased online with free shipping at instaraise.com/newpaltz/ultimatecard or in-person at Pegasus Shoes, New Paltz Wine and Spirits, Royal Cleaners and La Bella Pizza Bistro. Cards can also be purchased online for surrounding areas such as Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Wallkill and Newburgh.