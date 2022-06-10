It is hard not to worry when you see locally owned businesses close down. When two close down on one block you really have to wonder. What is happening here? Kingston’s Wall Street already has the unhappy experience of the old Woolworth building standing empty for years, so every time something shutters, a small voice worries, Here we go again!

Sometimes we say that way too early.

In March When Bop to Tottom owner Karen Clark Adin announced closing her store due to retirement after 20 years, word spread fast and disappointment quickly set in. Bop to Tottom was the perfect place for many, locals and tourists alike, to find affordable, funny, amusing, pretty gifts. Bop to Tottom existed long before Uptown was labeled cool. It was located in a very central part of the neighborhood on the corner of Wall and North Front streets. Karen decorated the windows with bright colors and seasonal festivity. Would having this store empty signify the change of what the Stockade neighborhood once was or what it was becoming?

Not to worry. A few weeks ago it became obvious that something was already happening in this spot. The door was slightly propped open, and someone inside was painting. Ever since then the building was clearing getting ready to transform… but into what? The grand opening came the last week in May. Lo and behold, it ws another shop with clothes, gifts and little items. Called Live Out Loud, it is so new that it’s still awaiting signage. Inside though, the name is displayed in neon.

Walking around, there are gift items similar to what you might have expected at Bop to Tottom. There are earrings, quirky pen sets, clothing, toys, objects with funny sayings, Kingston t-shirts, etc. The owners, husband-and-wife team Linda and Michael Seward, have a quick hello and a friendliness that will serve them well in a neighborhood store.

Linda talks about how she wants everyone who comes in to have a good shopping experience/ She has recruited her 18-year-old daughter Cadance to help pick out stuff that might interest teens and younger kids. The family hopes to make the store diverse and interesting. They also want to carry very affordable items.

While Bop to Tottom still stood empty, another popular Uptown Kingston, Uptown Coffee, suddenly stood vacant. What is going on here? Jenna, the owner, quickly communicated via a note on the door and social-media posts that she was moving around the corner to 1 Main Street, former home to Stuff. Over the weeks you could see painting, a new counter, floors, and new light fixtures being set up.

It opened a few days ago. The space is roomy and airy. The large windows let the light shine in.

What hasn’t changed is the coffee and the service. Jenna and long-time coffee maker extraordinaire, Adam are still there to welcome you. Spacious shelves display Uptown Coffee shirts and tumblers. There is plenty of room between tables. Other than the fresh new look, it”s the same Uptown Coffee everyone will recognize as they walk two blocks from the old location to the new one.

Sometimes change is good.