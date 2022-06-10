Last month, environmental conservation police officer Charles Eyler responded to an abandoned pool on Fishkill Creek Road in Hopewell Junction in Dutchess County, where a mallard mother and baby ducklings were trapped.

Ulster County resident Eyler grabbed a small box and gently scooped up the ducklings as the concerned mother flew around trying to get back to her loudly-chirping brood. Once collected, Eyler placed the box on the ground outside the pool area, and the mother mallard led her little ones back to a safer place.

The event was reported in Environmental Events and News, a DEC publication.