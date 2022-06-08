Mike LaTourette, the head custodian of the Saugerties Central School District (SCSD), has received the Ulster County School Boards Association (UCSBA) Distinguished Friend of Education Award. The annual award recognizes residents from the County’s school districts and Ulster BOCES for their dedication and commitment to students and schools.

SCSD superintendent Kirk Reinhardt accepted the award on LaTourette’s behalf at the UCSBA’s annual dinner on May 26 at the Best Western in Kingston. LaTourette was awarded for his endless support and devotion to the students and staff of the SCSD.

According to a press release from UCSBA, throughout the pandemic, LaTourette’s dedication to the District was immeasurable. As head custodian, he had the responsibility of coordinating with the Maintenance Department and administration to ensure that the buildings and facilities were safe to reopen. Thanks to his dedication, students were able to return to in-person learning.

LaTourette is a “silent hero,” and does not exceed what is required or expected for the attention or the accolades; he does it because it is just who he is.