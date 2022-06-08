Performing Arts of Woodstock presents The Moors, by Jen Silverman, at Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, 56 Rock City Road, Woodstock, Weekends from June 10 through June 19. Evening performances at Friday and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees at 1:30 p.m. Sande Shurin, well-known New York City and Woodstock acting teacher, directs.

This “morbid comedy” is set in Victorian times, a la Bronte novels, but has a distinctively modern tone. It’s a dark comedy about love, desperation, jealousy and visibility. Two sisters and their dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power and served by a slippery maid. The arrival of an apparently naive governess and a talking moor hen set all on a dangerous path. And the dog talks, too!

Tickets $23 (plus a service fee) for general admission and $20 (plus service fee) for students and seniors and are available online at performingartsofwoodstock.org or at the door. The Community Center is handicap accessible.