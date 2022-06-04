A special election to fill the vacancy in New York’s 19th Congressional District created by the appointment of Antonio Delgado as lieutenant governor will be held in a month and a half. Early voting begins June 18. The person elected on Tuesday, August 23 will serve until the general election of November 8 – about two and a half months.

Josh Riley from Tompkins County has been running in the redistricted 19th CD on the Democratic and Working Families lines. On the GOP side, Dutchess County Republican county executive Marcus Molinaro is facing opposition from Brandon Buccola of Wurtsboro, of whom very little seems known.

Another New York congressional seat, that of Republican Tom Reed, who has resigned, will be contested the same day.

The August 23 contest will be a test of the national political waters. Also, the winner of the special election will have the slight edge in the November election of being a newly elected winner.