The fourth in a series of panel discussions by musicians who explore the topic of the ubiquitous guitar from their unique perspectives will take place on June 19 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hudson House Distillery in Esopus. The popular instrument has roots deep in 15th-century Spain, when the first instruments had four courses of double strings. The pairs were tuned to the same note to increase resonance.

Today’s guitar music ranges from classical to jazz, folk and rock. It is acoustic, electric, six- and 12-string and has either nylon or steel strings. It was the iconic instrument of the rock and folk era with international influence and audience. The panelists include:

Mark Dziuba, chair of the SUNY New Paltz Jazz Department; performer Dylan Doyle, Hudson Valley-based touring rock and jazz musician; Rich Romano, notable local amateur classical guitarist; Bill Harrison Kramer, luthier/craftsman, creator of stringed instruments; and moderator Ralph Erenzo. The panelists will discuss the mindset of the guitarist, the differences in their styles and what drew them to their chosen playing methods. There will be an opportunity for audience to ask questions.

The event will include appetizers and a sampling of Hudson House Distillery whiskey and vodka. Tickets cost $20. The Distillery is located at 1835 Route 9W in West Park.