The Ulster County Italian American Foundation (UCIAF) has announced the 2022 recipients of its annual educational and community grants.

Anna Brett, the Educational Awards Chairperson, and her committee selected the following winners for the annual $1000 award: Ashley Altieri — Saugerties High School, Paige Bell — Kingston High School, Katerina Calderone — Marlboro High School, Joseph Carpino III — Kingston High School, Alina Chaffee — Highland High School, Emma Maloney — Kingston High School, Isabella McHugh — Onteora High School, Michael Moughan — Kingston High School and Angelina Turner — Rondout Valley High School. The Foundation has been awarding these grants for the last seven years to Ulster County High School Seniors who are planning on attending a two- or four-year college in the fall.

In addition to the Educational Awards, UCIAF will award five $500 Community Grants to a group of outstanding Ulster County not-for-profit organizations. The 2022 recipients are: Reher Center for Immigrant Culture and History; J.F.C. Breathe Free Foundation Inc.; People’s Place; Christmas Wishes Ulster County, Inc.; and Ulster County Community Action. This grant program is in its third year and is part of the Foundation’s Community Care Program.

Since its inception in June of 2015, UCIAF has in total awarded $47,000 in Educational Awards — $7500 for Community Grants and approximately $15,000 in Community Care donations.

Both these awards and grants will be given out at the Tuesday, June 14 membership meeting at Diamond Mills in Saugerties at 6 p.m. This dinner costs $40 per seat and is open to the public. Reservations can be made at www.uciaf.org <http://www.uciaf.org>.

“We are very excited to meet again as a group in person and continue to support our community,” said Tony Marmo, UCIAF President. “The Educational Awards have been part of our Foundation since the beginning and the Community Grants have added another dimension. We look forward to a great evening.”

UCIAF is an all-volunteer 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit foundation dedicated to preserve, promote and celebrate the rich Italian American culture of Ulster County and support the community. Membership is open to men and women of Italian heritage and currently numbers around 350.

For further information, contact Les Lombardi, Community Grant Chair at lombardiles@gmail.com or call 914-388-9652.