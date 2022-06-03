The deadline for the Village of New Paltz Historic Preservation Commission’s annual exhibit has been extended to July 15.

Artists of all ages are invited to submit depictions of historic architecture and landscapes, architectural details, and life within a historic context. Up to three pieces in each of these categories will be accepted: painting, drawing/mixed media, photography. Images can be emailed to kamilla.nagy@gmail.com, along with the name and contact information of the artist; title, medium and size of each artwork; and an optional artist statement.

For more information, contact exhibit coordinator Kamilla Nagy at the above email address.