Nora C. Scherer, a school board member of the Kingston City School District (KCSD), has received the Ulster County School Boards Association (UCSBA) Distinguished Friend of Education Award. The annual award recognizes residents from Ulster County school districts and Ulster BOCES for their dedication and commitment to students and schools.

KCSD Superintendent Paul Padalino (Ed.D.) presented the award to Scherer at the UCSBA’s annual dinner on May 26 at the Best Western in Kingston.

According to a press release from UCSBA, Scherer has devoted her life to her family and friends, and to a long and outstanding career as a teacher, mentor, innovator and school board member. She has been a public education advocate her entire adult life, and has worked tirelessly for the students in her classes and throughout the District.

Since July 2011, Scherer has served as trustee on the Kingston Board of Education. She served as vice president for one year and president for five years. During her tenure, Scherer has served on or chaired almost every board committee. She has also contributed to the community at large with her service to the People’s Place, the League of Women Voters and other community groups, offering her time, expertise and devotion to improving the lives of children and families in Ulster County.