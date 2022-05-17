The annual pride festival in New Paltz is being organized by the newly-named Hudson Valley Pride Coalition this year. Slated to take place June 5, events will include a parade down Main Street at noon and activities in Hasbrouck Park until 5 p.m. The same-sex weddings that were performed in the Village in 2004 took place in front of the Village Hall and then at the oft-overlooked Peace Park. Both of these locations are a short walk from Hasbrouck Park, and usually are passed by on the parade route.

The Hudson Valley Pride Coalition consists of various local organizations and community groups as well as local government entities and local elected officials and has more room for all who are interested in participating in this year’s Pride planning. To be a part of the coalition, fill out a form at: https://bit.ly/HVPrideCoalitionMarchFestival. Organizations, performers, businesses, day-of volunteers are also encouraged to fill out the same form.

For additional information, contact Alex Wojcik, Village of New Paltz Deputy Mayor at awojcik@villageofnewpaltz.org, 631-335-2402 or visit http://www.hudsonvalleypridecoalition.org/.

During the May 11 Village Board meeting, Mayor Tim Rogers pointed out that the costs associated with street closures run about $800-1,000 for a parade, and that these are borne by the organizers.