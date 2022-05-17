Incumbent New York State senator Michelle Hinchey appears to have fared every well in the latest — and probably final — episode of New York State’s turbulent redistricting process capped this Monday.

Special master Jonathan Cervas, whose court-mandated job was to revise the boundaries of New York’s congressional and state senate districts, created a 41st Senate District consisting of most of Ulster County, all of Columbia County, and Dutchess County north of Poughkeepsie.

It’s a dream district for the freshman senator, consisting of her home town and county and heavily Democratic areas across the Hudson River. Joe Biden received more than 60 percent of the vote over Donald Trump in the district in the presidential election of 2020. Hinchey is unlikely to face a serious primary challenger for the senate seat, and a Republican opponent will face a strong uphill battle in the general election.

The Court of Appeals left the assembly boundaries untouched. Assemblymember Kevin Cahill is a strong favorite to keep the seat he has long held.