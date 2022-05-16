The grand opening and dedication of the Margaret Cavano Memorial Children’s Music Garden was held Friday afternoon, May 13 on the grounds of the Kingston Library. Carol Erceg, daughter of Mrs. Cavano, spoke of her mother’s love of music and learning. The Friends of the Library noted that the creation of this garden is intended to expand library services by offering a unique learning environment where children can make music as they play, blending the positive power of music and community. Refreshments were served.