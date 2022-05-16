The annual Seedling Sale sponsored by the Kingston YMCA Farm Project was held on Thursday, May 12 at its greenhouse on Susan Street. There were veggies and limited flowers with a focus on vegetables. The seedlings are non-GMO and started in organic soil.

There will be another seedling sale on Thursday, May 19 from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. The farm stand will be open Thursdays, June 2 through October 27 from 3:30 to 6 p.m., and Tuesdays, June 14 through September 13 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the YMCA. For more information, go to Facebook: KingstonYMCAFarmProject.