Bike Friendly Kingston and the YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County will be hosting their monthly free bicycle repair clinic on Thursday, May 19. Stop to the YMCA parking lot on Pine Grove Avenue in Kingston between 3 and 5:30 p.m. to have your bike checked over.

A bell is required by New York State law and if you ride after dark, you need a set of front and rear lights. If you’re under 14 years of age, a helmet is required while riding. You can get bells, lights and bike helmets at the clinic.

No advance registration is required. The event is free, but donations are welcome, and be sure to bring your bike.

In case of bad weather, the rain date is Friday, May 29. For additional information, contact Tom Polk at (845) 338-3810, extension 102 or email tpolk@ymcaulster.org.