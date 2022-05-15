Trinity Episcopal Church in Saugerties will be holding a plant and bake sale on Saturday, May 28 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the church, located on Route 9W in Saugerties. The sale will be held in the Parish Hall and on the driveway.

Face masks are optional, but requested for the safety of the volunteers, particularly when inside the Parish Hall. Stop by to check out the variety of plants from local gardens ready to be planted in your garden. While you are there, purchase some homemade goodies from the bake table.