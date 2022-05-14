New Paltz Town Supervisor Neil Bettez announced that public meetings will have to be held in person under pre-pandemic rules as of June 8. It’s not the first time an announcement like this has been made, but Bettez is preparing for it not to be delayed again. While it will still be possible for some council members to attend remotely, the standard rule is that the location of any remote member be included on the notice. Members of the public may attend from any posted location.

The rules have been tweaked to call out extenuating circumstances under which there would be closer to pandemic-like flexibility, but only with vague wording. It will take experimentation around the state for anyone to get a clear idea what’s possible and what isn’t.