Join the Ride for Mental Health and ride the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail from New Paltz to Rosendale on Saturday, June 25, Sunday, June 26 or both. Kids under 13 can participate for free. The grownups get a Hincapie-designed cycling jersey and socks. Everyone gets free snacks and drinks and a free dinner on Saturday night for your participation.

Visit www.rideformentalhealth.org and help to ride away the stigma associated with mental illness and raise money for education, research and treatment of mental illness. This is the sixth year of the ride; the event has raised over $800,000 to date.

The Ride for Mental Health was founded by New York City attorney Mac Dorris, inspired by his son, Eric. A bright and funny boy, Eric struggled with mental health issues as a young man. He was eventually diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and tragically died from an accidental overdose while an outpatient at McLean Hospital. Mac created the ride to honor his son’s life and to shine a light of hope and caring for others.