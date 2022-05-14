New Paltz Town Council members interviewed what may be the last two candidates for seats on the Police Commission, at least for now. A list of more detailed questions has been provided to everyone that’s been interviewed at a council meeting, including those spoken to during the meeting on May 5. The goal to replace elected officials with volunteers soon after the beginning of the year has been stymied by the slow trickle of interested residents.

One of those interviewed was Tara Fitzpatrick, a recent transplant with experience working alongside medical examiners as a public health nurse. Fitzpatrick interacted with police officers investigating the most violent crimes, including crimes of domestic violence. Valerie Irwin, a longtime community volunteer, highlighted work with the Rescue Squad as well as rescue training as qualifications for one of the appointed positions.