The New Paltz Rotary Club will host its first Walkathon on May 15 at 8 a.m. on the River-to-Ridge Trail in New Paltz. Walkers will choose the length of their own walk on the six-mile round-trip loop, completing one loop, multiple loops or less than a loop. Refreshments will be provided on the course.

Can’t make it to the River-to-Ridge Trail? Register to walk on your own. The $35 registration fee will support the Rotary’s Backpack Program. This program provides a weekly food supply to students in the New Paltz School District who may need additional food for over the weekend. The program, started 12 years ago, is voluntary and provided with assistance of the School District.

A link to register is on the New Paltz Rotary Club Facebook page or on RunSignUp.com using https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/NewPaltz/NewPaltzRotaryWalkathon.

The New Paltz Rotary Club, a voluntary service club, has been serving the New Paltz community for 57 years. One hundred percent of funds raised are given back to local, regional and worldwide community needs.

For additional information or assistance with registration, contact Toni Hokanson at (845) 256-5045.