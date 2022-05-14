Basch & Keegan, LLP will present “Cruise In 2022” Bike, Car, Trike and Antique Nights at Woodstock Harley-Davidson on the third Wednesday of the month from 4 to 7 p.m., starting in June.

Basch & Keegan will be supplying food and giveaways during these events at Woodstock Harley-Davidson. They are also offering free evaluations at Woodstock Harley-Davidson during these events. Protect yourself and your bike by bringing your insurance declaration page to have the personal-injury attorneys look it over.

“Cruise In 2022” dates are June 15, July 20, August 17 and September 21. Woodstock Harley-Davidson is located at 949 Route 28 in Kingston. Learn more at www.baschkeegan.com or www.woodstockharley.com.